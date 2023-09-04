Police to charge father of East Point toddler with murder, concealing death

Artavious North, 23, left, was named a person of interest after J’Asiah Mitchell, his...
Artavious North, 23, left, was named a person of interest after J'Asiah Mitchell, his 2-year-old son, right, who has been missing since Aug. 16.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Charges have been drawn up against the father of a toddler whose body was found at a transfer station in East Point, police said.

J’Asiah Mitchell, 2, was reported missing on Aug. 16 from the Elite at Lakeview Apartments. His disappearance was initially investigated as a kidnapping after the boy’s father, 23-year-old Artavious North, allegedly told authorities he was taken during an armed robbery, according to DeKalb County police.

After investigators determined Mitchell had not been kidnapped, North was named a person of interest and later arrested on charges of false statements and false report of a crime.

The young boy’s body was found on Aug. 23 in the 3100 block of South Martin Street.

East Point police have obtained warrants intending to charge North with murder, felony murder, cruelty to children in the first degree, and concealing the death of another.

