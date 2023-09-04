Police searching for missing 18-year-old in Greenville

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police are searching for a missing 18-year-old last seen at a restaurant on Saturday.

According to police, Mark Bernik was last seen walking away from his family at Spill the Beans on Main Street. His family reported him missing on Sept. 2, and are concerned for his well-being, police said.

Officers said he was wearing the same outfit that is shown in the photo above.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call 911.

