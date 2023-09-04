Road in downtown Gaffney shut down due to sinkhole

Road closed graphic.
Road closed graphic.(MGN/ Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County Emergency Management announced that a road in downtown Gaffney is shut down due to a sinkhole.

Officials said East Robinson Street at Cherry Street is closed until further notice after a sinkhole was found under the street.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as officials release new details.

