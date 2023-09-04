Spirit Fest returns to Greenville as Bon Secours Wellness Arena celebrates 25th anniversary

Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 31st annual Spirit Fest was held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Sunday afternoon as the venue celebrated its 25th anniversary.

The event began at 5:00 p.m. and featured appearances from Tye Tribbett, Shirley Caesar, Luther Barnes and more.

According to Bon Secours Wellness Arena officials, Spirit Fest is one of the longest-running events at the venue.

Sunday also marked the Bon Secours Wellness Arena’s 25th anniversary. The City of Greenville shared a post on Sunday saying the venue hosted its first show on September 3, 1998.

