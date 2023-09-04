Upstate coffee shop to host Jimmy Buffet tribute concert

FILE - This July 29, 2016 file photo shows Jimmy Buffett performing on NBC's "Today" show in...
FILE - This July 29, 2016 file photo shows Jimmy Buffett performing on NBC's "Today" show in New York. Buffett is opening a retirement village. Jimmy Buffet’s Latitude Margaritaville will open its first community in Daytona Beach, Fla., in the fall. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIX MILE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Red White & Brew Coffee Co. announced plans to host a concert to honor the life of Jimmy Buffet.

Jimmy Buffett, whose sun-drenched songs celebrated life by the shore, died of a rare, aggressive skin cancer, according to a statement on his website.

Red White & Brew Coffee Co. said their tribute concert will have a Parrot Head contest, margarita & pina colada flavored slushies, cheeseburgers and paradise and more.

The concert will take place on Friday, Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

