Upstate coffee shop to host Jimmy Buffet tribute concert

SIX MILE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Red White & Brew Coffee Co. announced plans to host a concert to honor the life of Jimmy Buffet.

Jimmy Buffett, whose sun-drenched songs celebrated life by the shore, died of a rare, aggressive skin cancer, according to a statement on his website.

Red White & Brew Coffee Co. said their tribute concert will have a Parrot Head contest, margarita & pina colada flavored slushies, cheeseburgers and paradise and more.

The concert will take place on Friday, Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

