Upstate donut and deli shop announces its closing its doors

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate donut and deli shop made an announcement on its seventh anniversary that it is closing up shop for good.

Downtown Deli & Donuts made the announcement on its Facebook page that September 15 will be its last day open.

“Words can’t express how grateful I am to you for embracing my little deli and making the last 7 years so successful ❤️ Hope to see you soon.”

