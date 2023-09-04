Upstate donut and deli shop announces its closing its doors

An East Walnut Hills wine bar, Symposium, has its last official day on June 12. Photo: MGN
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate donut and deli shop made an announcement on its seventh anniversary that it is closing up shop for good.

Downtown Deli & Donuts made the announcement on its Facebook page that September 15 will be its last day open.

“Words can’t express how grateful I am to you for embracing my little deli and making the last 7 years so successful ❤️ Hope to see you soon.”

Downtown Deli & Donuts

