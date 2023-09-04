Upstate officer gets award for lowering underage alcohol sales

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mauldin Police Sergeant James Madden was recently recognized as the 13th Circuit Alcohol Enforcement Team’s Officer of the Year in Greenville County. He received the honor for his efforts to stop underage alcohol and tobacco sales.

Sgt. Madden said that the award was a surprise. He said, “I was sitting alone at the table when our chief, captains, my lieutenant, walked in, sat down, and then they started talking about the award. And then it was my name.”

While he said he’s happy about the award, he’s more excited about what it means. He said, “getting out there, knowing that I’m making a difference and preventing, you know, these youths from getting alcohol and tobacco. To me, that’s that’s the best reward.”

The award is from the Phoenix Center and Behavioral Health Services of Pickens County. The “buy rate” is the rate at which minors purchase alcohol, tobacco, or alternative tobacco products successfully. Nationally, the average buy rate is about 15 percent. The City of Mauldin reports that before Sgt. Madden took over the program, the City had about a 9-percent buy rate. Since he took over, the rate dropped to about 3.9 percent.

Mauldin Police Chief George Miller said, “It was hard in the beginning because everybody was selling, and now they’re used to it.”

Chief Miller is familiar with the program. He said, “I actually worked this before - James took that - James and took it over, and it was it was really high.” He continued, “That’s because it wasn’t really done much before this started.”

Protecting kids from the negative long-term effects of using alcohol, tobacco, or alternative tobacco products is something that the chief is passionate about. He said, “It causes them to get in trouble at school. We’ve had issues with kids going to school after they purchase alcohol... It also helps with kids getting behind the wheel and making the wrong decision or driving while they’ve been drinking.”

The Chief isn’t alone, Sgt. Madden shares in the passion for the program. “The developmental adverse effects of the alcohol, the vapes and the alternative, like the tobacco products at that age, how it affects their growth mentally, physically and everything like that,” said Sgt. Madden.

The program uses underage informants who buy alcohol, tobacco, and alternative tobacco products throughout Mauldin. The department’s policy is that they’re not trying to deceive any of the businesses that they’re checking for compliance. Sgt. Madden said that when the underage informants go to make their purchases, they only use their actual I.D.

Sgt. Madden said, “I think one of the biggest issues we have is, especially, with gas stations and these stores, it’s the turnover rate. And when police come in and come out, and that cycle rate is where we find our problems generally is not the same person selling. I’ve done this for five years now and I’ve only had one person ever sell twice.” He continued, “It’s always new people. It’s always new faces ending up making the mistakes and selling to the youth.”

Now, more of the Upstate can expect to see Sgt. Madden’s work. He said, “I’m also going to be the coordinator for the Upstate for the coalition with the Phoenix Center. I’m in the process now. A couple more weeks. I should take over that.”

He continued, “So I’ll be working hand-in-hand with the Phoenix Center and working with the other departments to try to assist them in their prevention efforts as well.”

“I will still be doing our checks here for Mauldin,” he added.

If you or someone you know is interested in volunteering to make purchases with the program, and that person is under the age of 21, email community@mauldinpolice.com. Sgt. Madden told FOX Carolina News that this is a paying job and only takes a couple of hours each time someone participates. Parental permission is needed for minors.

