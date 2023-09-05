5 teens ID’d in deadly crash after car goes over wall and onto I-85 in Gwinnett County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Five people, including three teenagers, are dead and three others are in the hospital after a three-car collision shut down portions of Highway 316, Gwinnett County officials said.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Monday.

The ramp from Highway 316 West to I-85 South was closed for several hours after police said a vehicle went over the wall of a raised ramp and fell onto the collector-distributor lanes that connect I-85 to Pleasant Hill Road.

“As far as the circumstances on how each vehicle came into involvement in the collision, I don’t have any details,” said Corporal Christian D’allaird with the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Those killed, who were all in the same vehicle, were identified as Katy Gaitan, 17, Ashley Gaitan, 16, Coral Lorenzo, 17, Hung Nguyen, 18, and Abner Santana, 19. Three of those killed were students at Lakeside High School in DeKalb County, according to Gwinnett police.

Drivers were redirected to Lawrenceville Highway while investigators combed through the scene.

“The Georgia Department of Transportation HERO units, Gwinnett County Fire personnel, and Willard Wrecker Service are assisting with various functions of the investigation,” said D’allaird.

All three injured victims were taken to the hospital, Gwinnett County police said.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety has reported a total of 20 traffic-related fatalities over the holiday weekend.

