Anderson County swears in first female Deputy Coroner
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County announced that the first female Deputy Coroner in the history of the county was sworn into office Tuesday.
Officials said Stacey Sullivan was sworn into office on Tuesday morning. The county later shared photos from the event.
