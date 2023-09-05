Anderson County swears in first female Deputy Coroner

Stacey Sullivan (second from the right) was sworn in Tuesday morning
Stacey Sullivan (second from the right) was sworn in Tuesday morning(Anderson County)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County announced that the first female Deputy Coroner in the history of the county was sworn into office Tuesday.

Officials said Stacey Sullivan was sworn into office on Tuesday morning. The county later shared photos from the event.

