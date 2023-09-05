Another traffic shift happening on I-85 in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Another traffic shift will take place on a busy part of I-85 in Greenville County Saturday night.

Officials with the Rocky Creek Bridge project said weather permitting, three lanes of I-85 northbound will be shifted to the new section of the Rocky Creek Bridge.

One exit lane for traffic going to Pelham Road will be maintained.

To complete this nighttime work, officials said ramp traffic will be detoured to Highway 14 and turned around to I-85 southbound where it will be able to access Pelham Road.

Drivers on I-85 northbound will have a single lane closure along the right lane that will be converted to a double lane closure taking the center and right lane later in the night. Officials said this will allow the pavement markings to be changed for the switch and the barrier wall to be repositioned as needed.

Drivers can expect early travel delays starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 through Sunday morning, Sept. 10.

