Another traffic shift happening on I-85 in Greenville County

Traffic shift on I-85
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Another traffic shift will take place on a busy part of I-85 in Greenville County Saturday night.

Officials with the Rocky Creek Bridge project said weather permitting, three lanes of I-85 northbound will be shifted to the new section of the Rocky Creek Bridge.

One exit lane for traffic going to Pelham Road will be maintained.

To complete this nighttime work, officials said ramp traffic will be detoured to Highway 14 and turned around to I-85 southbound where it will be able to access Pelham Road.

Drivers on I-85 northbound will have a single lane closure along the right lane that will be converted to a double lane closure taking the center and right lane later in the night. Officials said this will allow the pavement markings to be changed for the switch and the barrier wall to be repositioned as needed.

Drivers can expect early travel delays starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 through Sunday morning, Sept. 10.

MORE NEWS: Man hit, killed by Amtrak train in Greenville

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Labor Day weekend earthquake reported in Georgia
Two dead after car overturns following crash in Laurens County
Coroner identifies two killed after overturning in Laurens County
Death investigation
Anderson Co. coroner investigating death of a 7-year-old child
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Greenville County is helping people 'get ready' in case of a disaster
Greenville County wants community to ‘get ready’ for potential disasters

Latest News

Man hit, killed by Amtrak train in Greenville
Man hit, killed by Amtrak train in Greenville
Alex Murdaugh's legal team seeks new trial
Court clerk tampered with jury in Murdaugh murder trial, defense says
James Henery Sorenson
Asheville Police searching for missing man
Alex Murdaugh's legal team seeks new trial
Alex Murdaugh's legal team seeks new trial