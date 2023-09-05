Asheville Police searching for missing man

James Henery Sorenson
James Henery Sorenson(Asheville Police Department)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is searching for a missing man last seen on Monday.

According to police, 68-year-old James Henery Sorenson was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue pants and sneakers on Brookshire Place in West Asheville on Sept. 4.

Officers said he is known to frequent Tunnel Road.

Sorenson is five-feet-10 inches tall, weighs about 143 pounds with brown, black hair with blue eyes.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call 828-252-1110.

