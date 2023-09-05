Bob Jones University installs 9/11 memorial

Students place flags in memory of 9/11 victims at Bob Jones University.
Students place flags in memory of 9/11 victims at Bob Jones University.(BJU)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bob Jones University students are setting up a memorial on Tuesday from 4 to 5 p.m. to honor those who passed away in the 2001 terrorist attacks.

Students will be placing flags near the Wade Hampton entrance to the campus. Each flag represents one of 2,977 victims from over 115 countries who died during the attack.

The flags will be displayed on either side of the entrance and a 17-foot tall replica of the Cross at Ground Zero will be placed in the center of the entrance.

Along with the memorial, a piece of steel girder from the North Tower of the World Trade Center will be on display in the lobby of the welcome center near the memorial from Tuesday, September 5th through Tuesday, September 12th for the public to view

The lobby is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Labor Day weekend earthquake reported in Georgia
Two dead after car overturns following crash in Laurens County
Coroner identifies two killed after overturning in Laurens County
Death investigation
Anderson Co. coroner investigating death of a 7-year-old child
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Greenville County is helping people 'get ready' in case of a disaster
Greenville County wants community to ‘get ready’ for potential disasters

Latest News

Tropical Depression 13
New tropical storm forms in Atlantic, Caribbean on high alert
File photo depicting computer and data
AI being used in child sex abuse, SC Attorney General says
Unleash the Dream Book Awards
Unleash the Dream Book Awards
Man hit, killed by Amtrak train in Greenville
Man hit, killed by Amtrak train in Greenville