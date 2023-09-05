Bob Jones University installs 9/11 memorial

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bob Jones University students are setting up a memorial on Tuesday from 4 to 5 p.m. to honor those who passed away in the 2001 terrorist attacks.

Students will be placing flags near the Wade Hampton entrance to the campus. Each flag represents one of 2,977 victims from over 115 countries who died during the attack.

The flags will be displayed on either side of the entrance and a 17-foot tall replica of the Cross at Ground Zero will be placed in the center of the entrance.

Along with the memorial, a piece of steel girder from the North Tower of the World Trade Center will be on display in the lobby of the welcome center near the memorial from Tuesday, September 5th through Tuesday, September 12th for the public to view

The lobby is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.