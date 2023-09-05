Clemson football drops to No. 25 in AP poll

Tigers fall 16 spots in national rankings after game 1 loss
Duke's Myles Jones (1) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson's Cole Turner (22) during the...
Duke's Myles Jones (1) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson's Cole Turner (22) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)(Ben McKeown | AP)
By Carmine Gemei
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Heading into Monday night’s season opener at Duke, Clemson football was ranked No. 9 in the country, but after losing 28-7 they find themselves in AP top-25 poll’s final spot.

Duke, on the other hand, has jumped from unranked to No. 21 after upsetting the Tigers.

Clemson will have a chance to get back on the winning track hosting Charleston Southern in the Tigers’ home opener at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.

