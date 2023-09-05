Coroner responding to pedestrian hit by train in Greenville

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said it is responding to a pedestrian hit and killed by a train Tuesday morning.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office said it is responding to a pedestrian hit and killed by a train Tuesday morning.

According to the coroner, the call came in for the crash on Pendleton Street around 6 a.m.

At this time, the coroner’s office has not yet identified the pedestrian.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

