Coroner responding to pedestrian hit by train in Greenville
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said it is responding to a pedestrian hit and killed by a train Tuesday morning.
According to the coroner, the call came in for the crash on Pendleton Street around 6 a.m.
At this time, the coroner’s office has not yet identified the pedestrian.
