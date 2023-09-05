DHEC: 2 pets exposed to rabid skunk in Greenwood County

HODGES, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) officials confirmed two pets were exposed to a rabid skunk in Greenwood County.

According to officials, the skunk was found near Pow Road and Highway 178 N. in Hodges.

At this time, no known people have been exposed, but two dogs were exposed and will be quarantined.

Officials said the skunk was taken to the DHEC’s lab for testing on Thursday, Aug. 31, and confirmed on Sept. 1.

“Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite or scratch that allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program team leader. “However, infected saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies. To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space.”

If anyone believes they have been exposed, pets have been exposed or someone they know have been exposed to rabies, call DHEC’s Public Health Greenwood office at 864-942-3600 during normal business hours or after hours on holidays 888-847-0902 (Select Option 2).

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.