Frozen chicken strip meals recalled due to possible plastic contamination

Conagra Brands is recalling more than 245,000 pounds of Banquet frozen chicken strips because...
Conagra Brands is recalling more than 245,000 pounds of Banquet frozen chicken strips because of plastic concerns.(USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 245,000 pounds of frozen chicken strips meals have been recalled because they could contain pieces of plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Services says ConAgra Brands Inc. has recalled approximately 245,366 pounds of the meals.

The recall includes “Banquet Chicken Strips Meal” with ‘Best if used by dates’ of December 11, 20-24, January 1, 20-25, or January 7, 20-25.

The FSIS says there has been at least one reported injury.

Anyone with the recalled product is urged to throw them away or return the products to the store.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Labor Day weekend earthquake reported in Georgia
In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of...
Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer, his website says
A woman was injured after a hot air balloon crashed into trees on Sunday, Sept. 3, Anderson...
Woman injures ankle after hot air balloon crashes into tree, police say
Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk with client Alex Murdaugh, right,...
Murdaugh attorneys seeking new trial based on ‘discovered evidence’
Death investigation
Anderson Co. coroner investigating death of a 7-year-old child

Latest News

Missing person generic
Silver Alert issued for missing Asheville man possibly suffering from dementia
Clemson Fans React to Game
Clemson Fans React to Game
Earthworks Unlimited
Earthworks Unlimited
Honoring Jimmy Buffett
Honoring Jimmy Buffett
Most Wanted: Anderson County
Most Wanted: Anderson County