Lockdown lifted at Mars Hill University following incident near campus

School sign and police
School sign and police(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mars Hill University officials announced that a lockdown was lifted Tuesday afternoon after law enforcement investigated an incident nearby.

Officials said they went into lockdown at around 1:13 p.m. after law enforcement asked them to while they investigated an incident a few miles away.

According to officials, officers notified them just before 3:00 p.m. that the danger from the situation was no longer in the area and that they could lift the lockdown.

Madison County Schools said Mars Hill Elementary School was also on lockdown this afternoon during the incident. Officials confirmed that the lockdown was lifted before the students were dismissed at 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Labor Day weekend earthquake reported in Georgia
Two dead after car overturns following crash in Laurens County
Coroner identifies two killed after overturning in Laurens County
Death investigation
Anderson Co. coroner investigating death of a 7-year-old child
Vehicle goes over the wall of raised Hwy 316 ramp, falling onto the Interstate 85 southbound
5 teens ID’d in deadly crash after car goes over wall and onto I-85 in Gwinnett County
Greenville County is helping people 'get ready' in case of a disaster
Greenville County wants community to ‘get ready’ for potential disasters

Latest News

Coroner called after pedestrian hit by train
Coroner called after pedestrian hit by train
9/11 display ceremony
9/11 display at Bob Jones University
Vehicle goes over the wall of raised Hwy 316 ramp, falling onto the Interstate 85 southbound
5 teens ID’d in deadly crash after car goes over wall and onto I-85 in Gwinnett County
Duke's Myles Jones (1) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson's Cole Turner (22) during the...
Clemson football drops to No. 25 in AP poll