Lockdown lifted at Mars Hill University following incident near campus

MADISON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mars Hill University officials announced that a lockdown was lifted Tuesday afternoon after law enforcement investigated an incident nearby.

Officials said they went into lockdown at around 1:13 p.m. after law enforcement asked them to while they investigated an incident a few miles away.

According to officials, officers notified them just before 3:00 p.m. that the danger from the situation was no longer in the area and that they could lift the lockdown.

Madison County Schools said Mars Hill Elementary School was also on lockdown this afternoon during the incident. Officials confirmed that the lockdown was lifted before the students were dismissed at 3:00 p.m.

