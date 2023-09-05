Multiple agencies investigating after body found near Lavonia

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAVONIA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Lavonia Police Department said multiple agencies are investigating after a body was found near Lavonia on Monday.

Officers said they began investigating after a resident called at around 1:00 p.m. and reported that they were checking their wildlife cameras when they saw what appeared to be a body near David Avenue and I-85.

According to officers, they responded to the scene, located the victim and requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office said they were unable to identify the body due to decomposition. However, they are transporting the victim to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as officials give new details.

