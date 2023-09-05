Court clerk tampered with jury in Murdaugh murder trial, defense says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Defense attorneys for Alex Murdaugh, who is serving two life sentences for double murder, have filed a motion for a new trial after they claim a court official tampered with the jury.

Murdaugh was found guilty of killing his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul after a trial that lasted a record six weeks in Walterboro earlier this year.

Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin filed a motion on Tuesday morning that claims the Colleton County clerk of court “tampered with the jury” by advising them “not to believe Murdaugh’s testimony and other evidence presented by the defense, pressuring them to reach a quick guilty verdict, and even misrepresenting critical and material information to the trial judge in her campaign to remove a juror she believed to be favorable to the defense.”

The clerk told jurors not to be “fooled by” Murdaugh’s testimony when he took the stand in his own defense, according to the motion.

During the trial, one of the jurors was dismissed after investigators said she engaged in “improper conversations” about the proceedings. Murdaugh’s defense now alleges the clerk “invented” information about social media posts to remove a juror she believed would vote to acquit him.

The clerk named in the motion published a book about the Murdaugh trial in July.

Harpootlian and Griffin are asking for an evidentiary hearing to determine if a new trial is warranted. They are also requesting a federal investigation into the issue. They released the following statement:

“Today, we filed a petition based on newly discovered evidence with the SC Court of Appeals to stay Alex Murdaugh’s appeal while a hearing is held on a motion for a new trial. Concurrently, we have sent a request to the South Carolina U.S. Attorney to open a federal investigation into the violation of Alex Murdaugh’s civil rights. The serious allegations in the petition filed today speak for themselves but we believe they explain a number of peculiarities in the six-week trial. We request that SLED stand down on initiating any investigation of these allegations since they are heavily invested in maintaining Alex’s conviction. We suggest that they wait for the Court of Appeals to rule and receive direction from the trial court, if the Court of Appeals remands the case for an evidentiary hearing. We also would request that those in the media and the public respect the privacy of those included in this filing. Jim and I want to thank those on our team who stand with us today who have worked tirelessly to ferret out the truth. Alex Murdaugh maintained and still maintains his innocence of the murder of Maggie and Paul and he believes the truth will ultimately prevail.”

Murdaugh, who has insisted he is innocent in the murders of his two family members on their Colleton County hunting lodge property in 2021, has already filed a notice of plans to appeal his conviction.

