New tropical storm forms in Atlantic, Caribbean on high alert

Tropical Depression 13
Tropical Depression 13(Fox Carolina)
By Chrissy Kohler
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After just a day of no named tropical systems in the Atlantic, we have a new system to keep an eye on. Tropical Depression 13 formed Tuesday morning in the Central Atlantic, for now, well away from land.

The system is expected to quickly strengthen to a tropical storm by late Tuesday and then become a hurricane by late in the week. It continues to intensify into the weekend, possibly becoming a major category 4 hurricane over the weekend.

Tropical Depression 13
Tropical Depression 13(Fox Carolina)

The Caribbean, especially the northern parts, are on high alert for potential impacts late this week. Parts of the Virgin Islands are in the cone of uncertainty, which show the potential path of the center. Keep in mind, impacts can be felt outside the cone. How this impacts the United States is still unclear. One of the models takes it out to sea away from the United States but there are other models hinting there could be impacts to the east coast late next week and into the weekend. There is plenty of time to track it so we will hurry up and wait and see.

