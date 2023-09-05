Police find missing 18-year-old in Greenville

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police said they have found an 18-year-old last seen at a restaurant on Saturday.

According to police, he was last seen walking away from his family at Spill the Beans on Main Street.

His family reported him missing on Sept. 2, and are concerned for his well-being, police said.

Police announced he was found on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

