Police find missing 18-year-old in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police said they have found an 18-year-old last seen at a restaurant on Saturday.

According to police, he was last seen walking away from his family at Spill the Beans on Main Street.

His family reported him missing on Sept. 2, and are concerned for his well-being, police said.

Police announced he was found on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.