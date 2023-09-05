Police investigating after pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Asheville

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Monday night.

According to police, the crash happened on I-40 West between Sweeten Creek Road and Hendersonville Road at around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 4.

Officers said a pedestrian was walking in the travel lane when they were hit by a silver sedan traveling west on I-40.

The pedestrian, 38-year-old Brian Montrael Pickens, was pronounced dead at the scene.

If anyone has information about the incident, call police at 828-252-1110.

