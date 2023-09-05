Power restored after three power poles broken in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy said crews responded to the Piedmont area on Tuesday after three power poles were broken.

Officials said someone operating a truck “engaged” the power lines, which caused three nearby poles to break.

Duke Energy’s outage map showed that over 1,000 customers were without power at one point. However, officials confirmed that service has since been restored.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as officials give new details.

