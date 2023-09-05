Power restored after three power poles broken in Greenville Co.

Crews working to remove fallen tree from power lines in Piedmont.
Crews working to remove fallen tree from power lines in Piedmont.(Fox Carolina News)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy said crews responded to the Piedmont area on Tuesday after three power poles were broken.

Officials said someone operating a truck “engaged” the power lines, which caused three nearby poles to break.

Duke Energy’s outage map showed that over 1,000 customers were without power at one point. However, officials confirmed that service has since been restored.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as officials give new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Labor Day weekend earthquake reported in Georgia
Two dead after car overturns following crash in Laurens County
Coroner identifies two killed after overturning in Laurens County
Death investigation
Anderson Co. coroner investigating death of a 7-year-old child
Vehicle goes over the wall of raised Hwy 316 ramp, falling onto the Interstate 85 southbound
5 teens ID’d in deadly crash after car goes over wall and onto I-85 in Gwinnett County
Greenville County is helping people 'get ready' in case of a disaster
Greenville County wants community to ‘get ready’ for potential disasters

Latest News

Gamecocks Hosting Furman Saturday
Gamecocks Hosting Furman Saturday
Murdaugh Attorneys Request New Trial
Murdaugh Attorneys Request New Trial
AI Being Used in Child Sex Abuse
AI Being Used in Child Sex Abuse
Two Dead After Crash
Two Dead After Crash