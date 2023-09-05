Silver Alert cancelled after missing Asheville man found
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department has cancelled a Silver Alert a after a man who is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s was found on Tuesday.
Officials said the man was last seen on foot along Brookshire Pl. in Asheville wearing a black t-shirt, blue pants and tennis shoes.
Police announced he was found on Sept. 5.
