Silver Alert cancelled after missing Asheville man found

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department has cancelled a Silver Alert a after a man who is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s was found on Tuesday.

Officials said the man was last seen on foot along Brookshire Pl. in Asheville wearing a black t-shirt, blue pants and tennis shoes.

Police announced he was found on Sept. 5.

