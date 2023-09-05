Silver Alert cancelled after missing Asheville man found

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.(Gray/CBS)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department has cancelled a Silver Alert a after a man who is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s was found on Tuesday.

Officials said the man was last seen on foot along Brookshire Pl. in Asheville wearing a black t-shirt, blue pants and tennis shoes.

Police announced he was found on Sept. 5.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Labor Day weekend earthquake reported in Georgia
Two dead after car overturns following crash in Laurens County
Coroner identifies two killed after overturning in Laurens County
Death investigation
Anderson Co. coroner investigating death of a 7-year-old child
Vehicle goes over the wall of raised Hwy 316 ramp, falling onto the Interstate 85 southbound
5 teens ID’d in deadly crash after car goes over wall and onto I-85 in Gwinnett County
Greenville County is helping people 'get ready' in case of a disaster
Greenville County wants community to ‘get ready’ for potential disasters

Latest News

Coroner called after pedestrian hit by train
Coroner called after pedestrian hit by train
9/11 display ceremony
9/11 display at Bob Jones University
School sign and police
Lockdown lifted at Mars Hill University following incident near campus
Vehicle goes over the wall of raised Hwy 316 ramp, falling onto the Interstate 85 southbound
5 teens ID’d in deadly crash after car goes over wall and onto I-85 in Gwinnett County
Duke's Myles Jones (1) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson's Cole Turner (22) during the...
Clemson football drops to No. 25 in AP poll