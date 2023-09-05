Silver Alert issued for missing Asheville man possibly suffering from dementia

Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Silver Alert has been issued for James Sorenson, a missing 68-year-old Asheville man who is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Officials said Sorenson was last seen on foot along Brookshire Pl. in Asheville wearing a black t-shirt, blue pants and tennis shoes.

Officials described Sorenson as 5 feet 10 inches tall and 143 pounds with brown and black short curly hair.

Officials are currently searching for Sorenson. Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 772-4959.

