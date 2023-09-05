Two dead after car overturns following crash in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed two people in Laurens County.

Troopers said the crash happened Monday afteroon along Old Milton Road at around 3:45 p.m.

According to troopers, the driver was traveling along Old Milton Road when the car went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned. Troopers stated that both people inside the vehicle passed away following the crash.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the victims. We will update this story as officials give new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.