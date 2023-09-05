Two dead after car overturns following crash in Laurens County

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed two people in Laurens County.

Troopers said the crash happened Monday afteroon along Old Milton Road at around 3:45 p.m.

According to troopers, the driver was traveling along Old Milton Road when the car went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned. Troopers stated that both people inside the vehicle passed away following the crash.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the victims. We will update this story as officials give new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Labor Day weekend earthquake reported in Georgia
In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of...
Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer, his website says
A woman was injured after a hot air balloon crashed into trees on Sunday, Sept. 3, Anderson...
Woman injures ankle after hot air balloon crashes into tree, police say
Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk with client Alex Murdaugh, right,...
Murdaugh attorneys seeking new trial based on ‘discovered evidence’
Death investigation
Anderson Co. coroner investigating death of a 7-year-old child

Latest News

Sgt. James Madden awarded for efforts to curb underage drinking
Upstate officer gets award for lowering underage alcohol sales
Curbing Underage Drinking
Curbing Underage Drinking
Clemson V Duke
Clemson V Duke
Earthworks unlimited
Made in the Carolinas: Earthworks Unlimited