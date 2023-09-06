1 dead, 1 flown to burn center following house fire in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said one woman is dead and a man was injured following a house fire in Gaffney Wednesday morning.

The Goucher-White Plains Fire Department said the call came in at around 7:22 a.m. in reference to a fire on Erika Lane.

Officials said three people were in the house at the time of the fire.

According to the Cherokee County coroner, the woman was found in the hallway of the home by firefighters and life-saving efforts were performed, but not successful. The coroner said two men were also in the house and were able to get out, but one was flown to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment.

Cowpens Fire, Corinth Fire and Macedonia Fire were also on scene assisting.

At this time, the cause of the fire is still unknown as officials investigate.

