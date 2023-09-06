Boston earns third Rookie of the Month honor

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Aliyah Boston continues to shine as a WNBA rookie.

At 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, Boston has earned her third Rookie of the Month honor after averaging 14.6 points per game and 9.4 rebounds per game throughout the month of August while shooting 57.7 percent from the floor. She also recorded 20 steals and 18 blocked shots in ten games in August.

Another One 👏@aa_boston continues to dominate all facets of the game



At 14.6 PPG and 9.4 RPG, Boston nearly averaged a double-double to earn August @Kia Rookie of the Month honors#MoreThanGame pic.twitter.com/xVr22roMOo — WNBA (@WNBA) September 6, 2023

The first-time All Star’s historic season has made her the front-runner for Rookie of the Year honors and infused renewed hope for the Indiana Fever franchise. Boston is the eighth player in WNBA history to win at least three WNBA Rookie of the Month honors.

Boston scored in double figures seven times throughout the month and recorded four double-doubles, just shy of averaging a double-double through the month. August also saw Boston set an Indiana Fever franchise record in both field goals made and shots blocked in a rookie season, while also recording her 500th career point.

This season, Boston has proven herself as a consistent contributor in the WNBA. She led the league in field goal percentage, and shooting percentage from the floor, while also leading all rookies in scoring average, rebounds, steals, blocked shots, and minutes played.

