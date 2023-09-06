Deputies: Armed suspect on the run after shooting woman, dousing car with gasoline

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies said a domestic dispute occurred around 2:40 p.m. when the suspect was at the victim’s house on North Prince Street demanding she return his belongings.

According to investigators, the man poured gasoline on the woman’s car and when she confronted him, he shot her in the foot and ran away.

Deputies are searching for the suspect in the downtown Anderson area. Deputies believe he is armed but said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

