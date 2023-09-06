Deputies investigating after shooting injures one person in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a shooting injured one person on Tuesday night.

Deputies said they responded to Van Martin Road around 7:00 p.m. after someone reported the shooting.

According to deputies, the shooting appeared to be domestic, and they have identified everyone involved. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment following the incident. However, their current condition is unknown.

Deputies are investigating this situation. We will update this story as officials release new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.