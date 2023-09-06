George Washington University sheltering in place after homicide suspect escapes from hospital

Police said homicide suspect Christopher Haynes escaped from custody at the George Washington...
Police said homicide suspect Christopher Haynes escaped from custody at the George Washington University hospital.(Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — George Washington University issued a shelter-in-place order Wednesday afternoon after a homicide suspect escaped from police custody at the university hospital.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced on the X social media platform that Christopher Haynes had “escaped custody” at the hospital just after 3:30.

In a news release, police said Haynes, 30, had been arrested earlier Wednesday and charged with a “homicide offense.” Further details were not immediately available.

The police notice did not say if Haynes was armed, but it advised people not to engage if they saw him and to call 911.

The university sent out text messages warning anyone on campus to shelter in place “due to the dangerous individual around campus.”

At 6 p.m., more than two hours after the shelter-in-place order had been issued, the university administration sent out text messages saying the order would continue and canceling all evening events and activities.

The message stated, “In-person classes are canceled; faculty are encouraged to teach remotely where possible. Avoid the area around GW Hospital.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle goes over the wall of raised Hwy 316 ramp, falling onto the Interstate 85 southbound
5 teens ID’d in deadly crash after car goes over wall and onto I-85 in Gwinnett County
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Coroner identifies victim hit by train
Man hit, killed by Amtrak train in Greenville
Two dead after car overturns following crash in Laurens County
Coroner identifies two killed after overturning in Laurens County
Two people are dead and a deputy is injured following a violent overnight home invasion in...
LCSD: Man dead after killing ex-wife, shooting Lexington County deputy in violent home invasion

Latest News

FILE - Caribou graze in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska, on June 1, 2001. In an...
Biden administration cancels remaining oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic Refuge
Vehicles line up to leave the Burning Man festival in Black Rock Desert, Nev., Tuesday, Sept....
Burning Man is ending, but the cleanup from heavy flooding is far from over
FILE - A young person runs through the Great Salt Lake on June 15, 2023, near Magna, Utah. A...
The Great Salt Lake is shrinking rapidly, and Utah has failed to stop it, a new lawsuit says
Video shows how an escaped inmate broke out of jail.
Pennsylvania inmate escaped by climbing up a wall and over razor wire, prison official says
A murderer made a brazen escape from a suburban Philadelphia jail yard by scaling a wall,...
New video shows how Pennsylvania prison inmate escaped