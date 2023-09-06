Greenville Co. Deputies looking for missing teen who didn’t return to school

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are looking for a missing teen who ran away on Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, 16-year-old Jayla Baker was last seen getting into an unknown make and model white four-door sedan around 3 p.m. on Sept. 3. She was wearing blue plaid pajama bottoms with a grey hoodie.

Deputies said Baker is a student at Berea High School but did not return on Tuesday, Sept. 5 after Labor Day.

Baker is described as five foot eight and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.

MORE NEWS: South Carolina couple to receive thousands of dollars for slain farm animals

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.