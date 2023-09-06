Greenville County leaders talk new ordinance, tax breaks and other council updates

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A packed Greenville County Council meeting to discuss tax breaks and a new ordinance proposal on Tuesday. There was another ordinance proposal on the agenda that some council leaders see as a step towards better transparency, but others say it violates state law.

The ordinance was drafted by councilman Steve Shaw. It’s related to the County Governmental Affairs Coordinator position. The job is held by Bob Mihalic—who’s responsible for public and media communication among other things. Shaw’s ordinance claims there is no structure guiding how the coordinator advocates on behalf of Greenville County policies to state leaders. He argues before advocating on the county’ s behalf an advocacy plan should be approved by council and a summary report should be presented after.

“Right now, we have zero policy for what this position does. So we have someone going to the statehouse representing what council and the county is about, and we have no idea what he’s talking about, no idea who he talked to and we absolutely have the right to regulate that under the statues,” said Shaw.

One council member disagrees, saying the ordinance is invalid because the coordinator doesn’t advocate or lobby to state leaders.

Chairman Dan Tripp says passing the ordinance would break state law because the county council cannot supervise employees, that’s the County Administrator’s job.

Shaw’s ordinance could not be voted on Tuesday evening because it must first go through the committee cycle for discussion. Shaw says when council does vote, he believe he’ll have support from some other council members.

Tax break for Woven?

Council members also gave initial approval on an affordable housing tax break for the controversial Woven apartment project. The vote passed 7 to 4.

The development was greenlit by city council earlier this year, despite consistent pushback from residents over the size and unit prices. The county has no authority to stop the project, but they are tasked with deciding if it’s eligible for the new affordable housing policy.

Councilman Alan Mitchell says he voted against it, because he needs more information on how the policy will work considering Woven is within the city limits—not county. Greenville County must first hold a public hearing before the final vote in two weeks.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.