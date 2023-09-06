Greenville PD: Suspects accused of carjacking lead police on chase

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said two suspects accused of carjacking are in custody following a police chase early Wednesday morning.

The department said an officer spotted the stolen vehicle on Church Street around 3 a.m. and attempted to stop it. The driver, however, chose to feel, resulting in a high speed chase on I-385. The pursuit ended on I-85 where the suspects abandoned the car and fled on foot.

Police said while the two suspects were being taken into custody, officials found three guns and approximately 71 grams of marijuana.

The suspects now face a range of charges including, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a stolen vehicle, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

The suspects will also face additional charges related to the carjacking that took place in Mauldin.

