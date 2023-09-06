Hot Wednesday, relief arrives this weekend

FOX Carolina's Katherine Noel has the latest on your midweek forecast.
By Chrissy Kohler and Katherine Noël
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday is the hottest day of the week with a cold front bringing a chance for a few showers and storms the rest of the week and some cooler temperatures for the weekend

First Alert Headlines

  • Temperatures well above normal Wednesday
  • Shower and storm chances return Thursday
  • Seasonal temperatures return this weekend into next week

Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day this week, with highs in the mid 90s in the Upstate to the upper 80s in the mountains. These highs are about 10 degrees above normal for early September but about 5 degrees south of record highs.

While the majority stay dry on Wednesday, there is a chance for an isolated shower or storm across the area later in the day. However, a cold front moving in from the west on Thursday increases storm chances for the later part of the day. We stay mainly dry Thursday morning with the scattered storms starting in the mountains during the afternoon. The storms shift south into the Upstate during the evening, dying down overnight.

The front stalls over the Carolinas, just east of our area Friday through Sunday keeping unsettled weather in the forecast. It’s not an all day wash out by any means but each day, we likely see at least a few showers and storms across the area.

For those looking for relief from the 90s, it’s on the way. High temperatures gradually fall into the weekend. The front knocks our highs down about 5° to the mid 80s to around 90 for Thursday and Friday. And then we slide to the upper 70s to mid 80s for the weekend, which is right around normal a mid-September weekend.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

