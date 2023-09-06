Limestone University names acting president after interim president resigns

Jeremy Whitaker named acting president of Limestone University
Jeremy Whitaker named acting president of Limestone University(Limestone University)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Limestone University Board of Trustees has accepted the resignation of interim president Dr. Monica Baloga.

Board of Trustees Chair Randall L. Richardson announced Baloga’s departure on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Following the resignation of former President Dr. Darrell Parker in January of 2023, Baloga was named acting president and then interim president in February.

“We appreciate all that Dr. Baloga contributed during her time at Limestone as Provost, Acting President, and Interim President,” Richardson said.

The university said Vice President for Finance & Administration Jeremy Whitaker is now serving as acting president until the Board of Trustees names a replacement interim president and ultimately a full-time president.

Richardson went on to say, “Mr. Whitaker is passionately committed to Limestone and cares deeply about the Gaffney, Blacksburg, and Cherokee County communities. We are extremely thankful to him for stepping in as our Acting President during this vitally important time. We know he will do a tremendous job. While we are certainly facing some challenges due to the changing landscape of higher education, coupled with the aftereffects of the coronavirus pandemic, we are committed to positioning Limestone for a brighter future.”

