Man, woman arrested on first-degree burglary charges

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said two people were taken into custody following a burglary investigation on Tuesday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Meadow Drive near Utica Mill Hill in reference to an in-progress burglary on Sept. 5.

Once on scene, deputies said 56-year-old Richard J. Certain and 47-year-old Tonya Denise Shook told them they had permission to be on the property.

However, a resident of the property told the deputy that she never gave them permission.

During the investigation, it was determined that Certain and Shook stole a pressure cooker and a hemostat from the carport of the house and took them to the back of the property.

Certain and Shook are facing one count each of first-degree burglary and petit larceny charges.

According to arrest warrants, Certain had a screwdriver and a pair of plyers during the burglary and is also facing burglary tools in possession charges.

During a bond hearing, Certain was given a combined $79,250 and Shook was given a combined $77,125 surety bond.

