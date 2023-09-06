Man, woman arrested on first-degree burglary charges

Richard J. Certain and Tonya Denise Shook
Richard J. Certain and Tonya Denise Shook(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said two people were taken into custody following a burglary investigation on Tuesday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Meadow Drive near Utica Mill Hill in reference to an in-progress burglary on Sept. 5.

Once on scene, deputies said 56-year-old Richard J. Certain and 47-year-old Tonya Denise Shook told them they had permission to be on the property.

However, a resident of the property told the deputy that she never gave them permission.

During the investigation, it was determined that Certain and Shook stole a pressure cooker and a hemostat from the carport of the house and took them to the back of the property.

Certain and Shook are facing one count each of first-degree burglary and petit larceny charges.

According to arrest warrants, Certain had a screwdriver and a pair of plyers during the burglary and is also facing burglary tools in possession charges.

During a bond hearing, Certain was given a combined $79,250 and Shook was given a combined $77,125 surety bond.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle goes over the wall of raised Hwy 316 ramp, falling onto the Interstate 85 southbound
5 teens ID’d in deadly crash after car goes over wall and onto I-85 in Gwinnett County
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Coroner called after pedestrian hit by train
Man hit, killed by Amtrak train in Greenville
Two dead after car overturns following crash in Laurens County
Coroner identifies two killed after overturning in Laurens County
Alex Murdaugh's legal team seeks new trial
Court official tampered with Murdaugh jury, defense says

Latest News

Madison Co. suspect
Suspect taken into custody after carjacking injures person, prompts school lockdowns
Police are asking for help identifying two shoplifting suspects who they say used a baby...
Police: Shoplifting suspects swapped baby with stolen merch in stroller
Coroner called after pedestrian hit by train
Man hit, killed by Amtrak train in Greenville
Jeroid John Price
Supreme Court orders released S.C. killer to serve remaining prison time