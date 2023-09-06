National gas station to redo specials for states impacted by hurricane

Circle K
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Circle K announced a redo on Thursday for markets where the Circle K Day event was postponed out of an abundance of caution of Hurricane Idalia.

On Sept. 7 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., customers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia can save 50% on food and beverages. From 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., customers can get 30 cents off per gallon of fuel.

Circle K said the fuel sale will only be available at participating locations. Click here to see the list.

Additionally, the company said most locations will be handing out a limited quantity of fuel discount cards offering daily savings of 10 cents per gallon through the rest of the year.

MORE NEWS: Asheville museum to host Vintage Radio Market

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle goes over the wall of raised Hwy 316 ramp, falling onto the Interstate 85 southbound
5 teens ID’d in deadly crash after car goes over wall and onto I-85 in Gwinnett County
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Coroner called after pedestrian hit by train
Man hit, killed by Amtrak train in Greenville
Two dead after car overturns following crash in Laurens County
Coroner identifies two killed after overturning in Laurens County
Alex Murdaugh's legal team seeks new trial
Court official tampered with Murdaugh jury, defense says

Latest News

Lee Potential Paths
Tropical Storm Lee rapidly strengthens, Caribbean on high alert
Legal Lowdown: Murdaugh attorneys request new trial
Legal Lowdown: Murdaugh attorneys request new trial
'Happy' at Centre Stage
'Happy' at Centre Stage
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find missing teen who didn’t return to school
Fire generic WHNS
1 dead, 1 flown to burn center following house fire in Gaffney