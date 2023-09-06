National gas station to redo specials for states impacted by hurricane

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Circle K announced a redo on Thursday for markets where the Circle K Day event was postponed out of an abundance of caution of Hurricane Idalia.

On Sept. 7 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., customers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia can save 50% on food and beverages. From 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., customers can get 30 cents off per gallon of fuel.

Circle K said the fuel sale will only be available at participating locations. Click here to see the list.

Additionally, the company said most locations will be handing out a limited quantity of fuel discount cards offering daily savings of 10 cents per gallon through the rest of the year.

MORE NEWS: Asheville museum to host Vintage Radio Market

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.