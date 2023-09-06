Police: Shoplifting suspects swapped baby with stolen merch in stroller

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Waynesville Police Department is asking for help identifying two shoplifting suspects who they say used a baby stroller to hide stolen merchandise.

Officers said the suspects, who were recorded on video at the Best Buy in Waynesville, took a child out of a stroller, put a high-value item in the baby’s place, and covered it with a blanket.

The police department released surveillance images of the suspects walking out of the store.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact Waynesville Police Department.

