Sheriff: Suspect dead after killing ex-wife, shooting Lexington County deputy

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect is dead after shooting a deputy and running from law enforcement for several miles, according to Lexington County Sheriff Bryan “Jay” Koon.

Koon spoke at a joint press conference with Lexington Police Department (LPD) on Wednesday morning.

The incident started around 1 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Prismatic Way near Rocky Creek Elementary School.

According to Koon, the suspect invaded a home where his ex-wife and 8-year-old son were inside, then shot his ex-wife dead. The boy is still alive and with his grandfather, the sheriff said.

As deputies entered the home, Koon said he shot a deputy before taking off in his ex-wife’s car, plowing through the garage door. That’s when the chase with law enforcement began.

After State Highway Patrol officers deployed a tire deflation device, officials stated the suspect got out of the car and fired multiple rounds at law enforcement, who returned fire and killed him.

“Just a tough day, Lexington County needs prayers this morning,” Koon said. “Obviously, there’s a family that will never be the same ... All of the officers involved, please pray. But, our hearts go out to that little 8-year-old boy.”

The deputy who was shot is having surgery on Wednesday and is expected to recover, according to officials.

Koon added the suspect had a criminal history in Florida and made “harassing” phones calls to his ex-wife in the past.

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) said the suspect and his ex-wife haven’t been identified yet while their families are notified.

Morning commuters saw closures on Two Notch Road between Smith Pond Road and Calks Ferry Road.

Deputies said to expect delays for most of the morning and use alternate routes.

