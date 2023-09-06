South Carolina couple to receive thousands of dollars for slain farm animals

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Fines to the court and thousands of dollars in restitution will go to one Summerville couple who lost three of their farm animals in a pit bull attack.

Mel and Susan Cramer of Summerville had a hearing in Dorchester County in the last few weeks to see what kind of price has been put on their beloved donkey and two goats.

Last month, two neighborhood pit bulls attacked the Cramer’s donkey and two goats, killing them in their own backyard, according to a Dorchester County Animal Control report.

The Cramers were then subpoenaed to go to the Dorchester County Magistrate Court for a hearing.

The couple says the defendant could have been charged with up to $500 in court fines, but he only had to pay $50 for each of his dogs to the court because he also had to pay restitution. He now owes the Cramers $4,305. This cost was determined based on the price of the animals, how much it cost to bury them, the damage to the fence and the feed and hay they had just bought.

“With all we’ve been through and what we’re going through, there’s no amount of money that’s a fair price,” Mel Cramer said. “But it’s something just to settle it and be over with it. You know, how do you replace something like that?”

The Cramers say the defendant was originally asked to pay the amount within 30 days, but because he needed more time, the judge changed it to 90 days. The couple says despite the fact that this owner had been reported to Dorchester County Animal Control before, that wasn’t mentioned at the hearing.

“I think the problems we have with these type of animals in our neighborhoods that that fine needs to be more aggressive,” Mel Cramer said. “Because people need to understand when you have animals, you have to be responsible for them.”

The magistrate court says the defendant and the Cramers will have to make arrangements with each other on how they want to exchange the money. It typically can be done in a certified money order. If the defendant doesn’t pay it in time, they could be back in court again.

