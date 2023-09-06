Suspect charged after cars worth nearly $150,000 stolen from Oconee dealership

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently taken into custody after two cars were stolen from a dealership earlier this year.

Deputies said they began investigating on May 17 after a 2022 Dodge Charger Hellcat worth around $93,888 and a 2018 Dodge Durango worth $49,000 were stolen from Edwards Auto Sales on Blue Ridge Boulevard in Walhalla.

According to deputies, the Durango was located in Charlotte, NC, later that day. They added that the body of the 2022 Hellcat was also eventually recovered.

Following their investigation, 22-year-old Xavier Grase from Rock Hill was taken into custody and charged with multiple crimes, including burglary and larceny.

Deputies stated that Grase could have been working with two other people on the night of the crime. However, they didn’t release any information about the other suspects.

Deputies are still investigating this situation. Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to www.oconeesccrimestoppers.com

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.