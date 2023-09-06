Suspect taken into custody after allegedly choking, pointing gun at victim in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody Wednesday after the Greenville County SWAT team responded to a residence in Simpsonville.

Officers said they responded to Parkside on Main after someone reported the incident.

According to officers, the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and choked them in front of their child. They added that the victim reportedly tried to call 911, but the suspect stopped them by taking their phone and pushing them away.

Officers said the suspect, Davious Crenshaw, was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon and charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and kidnapping.

Officials didn’t give any other information about the situation. We will update this story if officials release new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.