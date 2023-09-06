Suspect taken into custody after carjacking injures person, high-speed chase, deputies say

MADISON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A suspect was taken into custody Wednesday morning after a high-speed chase and an assault that started in Madison County, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Mars Hill Police said the incident started as an alleged carjacking that left a person injured and forced schools in the Mars Hill area to go on lockdown.

Officers said they responded to Spring Drive on Tuesday afternoon after someone reported the incident.

According to officers, they arrived at the scene and found someone with “severe injuries,” who told them their vehicle had been stolen. Officers then notified nearby schools about the situation, and Mars Hill University and Mars Hill Elementary School went into lockdown until it was lifted around 2:30 p.m.

Officers stated that the suspect was last seen driving a gray Jeep Wrangler with license plate #RHF-3249 and “U.S. Mail” decals. Officers described the suspect as a slim white male with black hair and wearing black jeans.

At around 7: 23 p.m., Burke County deputies were advised about a high-speed chase that was in progress in McDowell County and about to enter Burke County on I-40.

Marion Police were in pursuit of the gray Jeep traveling at 90 mph. During the chase, stop sticks were deployed that deflated two of the Jeeps’ tires.

The driver of the Jeep then exited I-40 at Burkemont Avenue and traveled onto Williams Road and crossed over a private field.

At this time, the driver of the Jeep, a man, jumped out and ran into a wooded area.

Law enforcement set up a perimeter along the wooded area, I-40, Enola Road, Walker Road, Pete Brittian Road, and the property J. Iverson Riddle Center, after learning that the driver of the Jeep was the suspect of an assault in Madison County.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, at around 4:24 a.m. North Carolina Highway Patrol noticed a man appearing to look into cars in the parking lot area of one of the cottages on the property of J. Iverson Riddle Center.

The man ran, when troopers tried to approach him, and appeared to have a gun in his hand, according to Burke County deputies.

According to Burke County deputies, troopers on I-40 saw the man running toward Government Drive and was later spotted in the field across from the Burke County Jail.

He was taken into custody at around 5 a.m.

The Marion Police Department, North Carolina Highway Patrol, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, Morganton Department of Public Safety, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, NC Department of Adult Correction K-9 Team, US Postal Inspector, US Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, US Marshal’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Burke County EMS, Burke County County Emergency Management and Burke County Communications Center assisted in this incident.

