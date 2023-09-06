Tropical Storm Lee rapidly strengthens, Caribbean on high alert

FOX Carolina's Katherine Noel has the latest.
By Chrissy Kohler and Bryan Bachman
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tropical Storm Lee continues to strengthen as it heads west through the Atlantic.

The system continues to strengthen quickly, expected to become a hurricane late Wednesday. The rapid intensification continues with the storm likely becoming a major category 4 hurricane by late Friday before it passes by the Caribbean Islands this weekend.

The current forecast track keeps the center of the storm away from any direct landfall in the Caribbean this weekend, but Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands are no doubt be on high alert for potential impacts from the outer bands of the storm. A more southernly track takes Lee closer to the northern Caribbean making for more significant impacts over the weekend.

Lee Forecast Track
Lee Forecast Track(Fox Carolina)

From there, long-range forecasts do suggest more of a northerly curve early next week that would keep it away from the United States. The track of the storm is dependent on the strengthen of the Bermuda high in the northern Atlantic. A strong high pushes Lee on a more southerly track, allowing for potential impacts in the Carolinas late next week. A little weaker high allows for an earlier turn which takes it up the east coast away from the Carolinas but heading toward New England. An even weaker Bermuda high turns the storm much earlier but could lead to a direct hit to Bermuda from a powerful storm. It’s still too early to say which way it goes and we have plenty of time to watch as we wouldn’t see anything in the US or Bermuda until late next week and into the weekend.

Lee Potential Paths
Lee Potential Paths(Fox Carolina)

