3 teens, including 15-year-old driver, killed after crashing car into home

Authorities say three teens have died after they crashed their vehicle into a vacant home in Missouri. (Source: KMOV)
By Rheanna Wachter and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Authorities in Missouri say a group of teen boys has died after crashing a car into a vacant home.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 15-year-old driver lost control of a vehicle Wednesday morning and slammed into a vacant home in the University City area.

A crash report stated that the teen driver was traveling too fast for the conditions and lost control around a curve. The vehicle then went off the roadway and into the house.

Two other 15-year-olds were also in the vehicle and died in the collision.

The driver was wearing a seat belt, but the other passengers were not.

Authorities said it appeared that the boys had taken a car belonging to one of their parents earlier in the morning.

KMOV reports that the teens were high school students in the Ladue School District.

“It is with profound sadness that we learned of the news that three of our high school students were involved in a fatal automobile accident this morning,” school district officials shared. “We hold the families of our students in our thoughts.”

School officials said grief counselors will be available throughout the coming week.

Missouri authorities did not immediately identify the teens killed.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

