An in-depth look at ‘Behind the Doors of Justice’

SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) - A 200-page book from the Colleton County Clerk of Court has led to an investigation into possible misconduct.

Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys, Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian, said earlier this week jurors from the double murder trial came forward after Clerk of Court Becky Hill published her book, “Behind the Door of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders,” claiming Hill told them “not to believe Murdaugh’s testimony.”

FOX Carolina read the book in its entirety.

SLED investigating allegations of jury tampering in Murdaugh murder trial

