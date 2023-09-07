Blue Ridge Parkway hosts Overmountain Victory Celebration

Overmountain Victory Celebration
Overmountain Victory Celebration(National Park Service)
By Leah Williamson
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 32nd annual Overmountain Victory Celebration is being hosted on September 14 through 16 at the grounds of the Museum of North Carolina Minerals at mile marker 331 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The three-day celebration is a living history encampment that commemorates the route Carolina patriots, called the Overmountain Men, traveled to reach the Battle of Kings Mountain in October of 1780.

Student groups can get a reservation to attend on Thursday, September 14, and Friday, September 15.

Activities are planned for the students for each day from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. and groups will rotate every 25 minutes through a series of stations.

Each station will feature a different element of colonial life and a piece to the story of the Overmountain Men.

On Saturday, September 16, the celebration is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Visitors can walk through the encampment, talk to re-enactors and participate in demonstrations to learn about colonial life.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and a deputy is injured following a violent overnight home invasion in...
LCSD: Man dead after killing ex-wife, shooting Lexington County deputy in violent home invasion
Anderson Co. deputies searching for suspect
Deputies: Armed suspect on the run after shooting woman, dousing car with gasoline
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
The Goucher-White Plains Fire Department said one person is dead and another was flown to the...
1 dead, 1 flown to burn center following house fire in Gaffney
Lifetime original "Murdaugh Murders: The Movie" is set to premiere in October.
Lifetime original ‘Murdaugh Murders: The Movie’ to air in October

Latest News

Crews responding to crash on busy Greenville road
LIVE: Crews responding to crash on busy Greenville road
Finding community through football
Finding community through football
What's Clicking? 9/7
What's Clicking? 9/7
Pennsylvania inmate escapes prison by climbing up wall
Pennsylvania inmate escapes prison by climbing up wall