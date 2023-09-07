Blue Ridge Parkway hosts Overmountain Victory Celebration

SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 32nd annual Overmountain Victory Celebration is being hosted on September 14 through 16 at the grounds of the Museum of North Carolina Minerals at mile marker 331 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The three-day celebration is a living history encampment that commemorates the route Carolina patriots, called the Overmountain Men, traveled to reach the Battle of Kings Mountain in October of 1780.

Student groups can get a reservation to attend on Thursday, September 14, and Friday, September 15.

Activities are planned for the students for each day from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. and groups will rotate every 25 minutes through a series of stations.

Each station will feature a different element of colonial life and a piece to the story of the Overmountain Men.

On Saturday, September 16, the celebration is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Visitors can walk through the encampment, talk to re-enactors and participate in demonstrations to learn about colonial life.

