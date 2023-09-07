Dirt bike rider dies following head-on collision in Greenwood County

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating after a dirt bike rider was killed following a crash in Greenwood County.

Troopers said the crash happened along Broadway Avenue in the Promised Land Subdivision.

According to troopers, the dirt bike and a vehicle were traveling in opposite directions when they hit head-on. The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the dirt bike driver passed away at the scene. They identified the victim as 19-year-old Trebian Jesiah Davis-Simpkins from Bradley, SC.

Troopers stated that the other driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, his current condition is unknown.

