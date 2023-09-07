Explosive device found during traffic stop near elementary school in Swain Co.

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Swain County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after an explosive device was found during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Deputies said the incident began when they pulled a vehicle over along Highway 74 near West Elementary School.

According to deputies, they investigated the vehicle during the stop and found an explosive device inside.

Deputies stated that they then contacted the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Bomb Squad, who helped recover the device.

Deputies confirmed that nobody was injured during the incident. They added that there is no reason to believe there is any danger to the public.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story if officials give new details.

