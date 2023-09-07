Explosive device found during traffic stop near elementary school in Swain Co.

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Swain County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after an explosive device was found during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Deputies said the incident began when they pulled a vehicle over along Highway 74 near West Elementary School.

According to deputies, they investigated the vehicle during the stop and found an explosive device inside.

Deputies stated that they then contacted the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Bomb Squad, who helped recover the device.

Deputies confirmed that nobody was injured during the incident. They added that there is no reason to believe there is any danger to the public.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story if officials give new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and a deputy is injured following a violent overnight home invasion in...
LCSD: Man dead after killing ex-wife, shooting Lexington County deputy in violent home invasion
Anderson Co. deputies searching for suspect
Deputies: Armed suspect on the run after shooting woman, dousing car with gasoline
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
The Goucher-White Plains Fire Department said one person is dead and another was flown to the...
1 dead, 1 flown to burn center following house fire in Gaffney
Fines to the court and thousands of dollars in restitution will go to one Summerville couple...
South Carolina couple to receive thousands of dollars for slain farm animals

Latest News

Jeroid Price Update
Jeroid Price Update
Car Jacking
Car Jacking
Gaffney Fire
Gaffney Fire
Most Wanted: Greenwood County
Most Wanted: Greenwood County